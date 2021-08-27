In an Attempt To Fix Cover, Rolling Stone India Releases Image Featuring Arivu

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to Twitter on 22 August to question why Rolling Stone India cover did not credit Arivu for his contribution.



The magazine's cover story, titled 'Back to the Roots,' only had a small quote of Arivu.



“Arivu, the lyricist of Neeye oli and singer as well as lyricist of Enjoy Enjaami has once again been invisibilised. Rolling Stone India and Maajja, is it difficult to understand that the lyrics of both the songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgement?” read Ranjith’s tweet.



While Dhee has sung Enjoy Enjaami, de Paul lent his vocals and wrote the English rap portions of Neeye Oli. Arivu wrote and sung Enjoy Enjaami and the Tamil portions of Neeye Oli.