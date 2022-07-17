‘Did It All Alone’: Lalit Modi Slams Trolls After Post With Sushmita, Late Wife

Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Lalit Modi, in a long post on Instagram, has shut down his trolls and clarified that tagging his late ex-wife, Minal Modi, in his post with Sushmita Sen was intentional. Modi recently announced his “new beginning” with Sushmita Sen, and has even issued a clarification saying that they didn’t get married, and that “in love does not mean marriage YET”.
“Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good✔️- Magic can happen. (sic),” he wrote in his latest post.
He even added that it was wrong to call him a fugitive since no country had ever convicted him. He dared trolls to name one other person who has created something like IPL for this country, and “gifted it to the nation.”
Referring to the BCCI as monkeys, he even said that he helped them make money. “Did even one clown help. They had no idea where to start,” he wrote.
He posted this caption alongside pictures of him and his family with world-famous celebrities and leaders such as Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandel, Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehur, and Prince Charles, adding that he was born with a “diamond spoon.”
