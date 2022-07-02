Koffee With Karan S7: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, & Others Seen in Latest Trailer

The trailer, shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sharing the couch, and other episodes show Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together, Akshay Kumar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani with Shahid Kapoor, among others.

Stars such as Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan are also seen. Check out the trailer here: