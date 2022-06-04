'Did Not Show Any Signs of Sickness': Event Company Issues Statement on KK Death

Singer KK passed away on 31 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
After Nazrul Mancha and the concert management came under fire after the sudden demise of KK, the event company BlackEyed Event House issued a long statement on Facebook, stating the singer did not show any signs of sickness and performed with vigour till the end.
KK passed away on 31 May at the age of 53 after his live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.
Earlier on Saturday, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that there was total mismanagement and complete failure by the administration at Nazrul Mancha.
The company said that there had been forced entry into the auditorium. “Starting from the outside gate to auditorium gate, there were bouncers and police force along with the college students union who did their best to actively manage the crowd.”
However, they added that the crowd was beyond their expectations, and they even pelted stones at the volunteers to get entry. The police tried their best to manage the crowd, said the event company.
Regarding the complaints that the ACs were not functioning, the company said, “It’s very obvious that the auditorium having AC installed for specific capacity of people cannot work properly when the crowd exceeds the capacity. The venue was chosen by the college authorities, and we had nothing to do with the choice of venue or the management of the venue infrastructure.”
The company further said that he was not forced to perform and did not have any sickness symptoms and performed with vigour until the end.
The company added that they are mourning the loss themselves and requested people to 'understand their situation'.
“We would like to apologise to everyone for this late post on the unfortunate mishap that happened after our show with KK sir. Since then, we have been busy with the formal procedures. We would like to state aforehand that our role in the entire event was that of artist coordination. We have had a very special bond with KK sir over the years and are shocked by his sudden demise.”
