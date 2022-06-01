'I Attended KK's Last Concert; AC Was Not Working and He Was Sweating Profusely'

On Tuesday, 31 May, Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last shortly after his live concert at Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata which I had attended.

I am in deep sorrow. I still cannot believe that KK is no more. Till 8 pm, we were together at the auditorium with my friends. God knows what happened after that. Around 11 pm, I got one of the saddest news of my life. I never thought this would happen so soon.