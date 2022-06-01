CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK; Gun Salute For Iconic Singer

Mamata Banerjee pays last respects to KK.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away following a massive heart attack in Kolkata on 31 May. His mortal remains have been kept at Rabindra Sadan. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived to pay her last respects. A gun salute was also given in the late singer's honour.
His mortal remains will be flown down to Mumbai shortly.
Mamata Banerjee pays her last respects to KK.
A gun salute in honour of the late singer.
