From ‘Jugaad’ on Sets To Making History: A Look at How KBC Started

Host, Producer, Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
More than two decades ago, Amitabh Bachchan made his debut on the small screen only to become the most successful host in the history of Indian television. The show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ not only brought the great actor closer to his fans but also changed the way people watched TV.
But, what was it like to recreate an internationally successful British quiz show – ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ – for an Indian audience? The answer involves the spirit of ‘jugaad’, perseverance, and coming together of the sharpest minds of the TV industry.
In this episode, The Quint's Fabeha Syed caught up with the quizmaster, Siddhartha Basu, cinematographer, Hemant Chaturvedi, and KBC's first crorepati, Harshvardhan Navathe.
Tune in, as our guests reminisce about when KBC started – only to create history, and give the ‘aam janta’ dreams to dream.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined