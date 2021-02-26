From ‘Jugaad’ on Sets To Making History: A Look at How KBC Started

More than two decades ago, Amitabh Bachchan made his debut on the small screen only to become the most successful host in the history of Indian television. The show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ not only brought the great actor closer to his fans but also changed the way people watched TV.

But, what was it like to recreate an internationally successful British quiz show – ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ – for an Indian audience? The answer involves the spirit of ‘jugaad’, perseverance, and coming together of the sharpest minds of the TV industry.