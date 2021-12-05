‘Not Part of Bollywood Camps, Here Because of My Talent’: Kartik Aaryan

When asked about how these negative stories affected him, Kartik said to RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. They get affected and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself."