Gotten Used To The Idea That Things Are Often Blown Out Of Proportion: Kartik

National award-winning director Ram Madhvani's latest film Dhamaka dropped on Netflix on Friday. The film, which is an adaptation of the South Korean film The Terror Live, features Kartik Aaryan as the lead.

We spoke to the film's cast, Kartik, Mrunal Thakur, and Amruta Subhash, along with filmmaker Ram Madhvani. Madhvani talks to The Quint about casting Soham Majumdar as the antagonist in the film. He manages to create the intense drama, mostly by using his voice.

Madhvani tells us how Soham was cast for the role and how he lived up to the filmmaker's expectations. Actor Amruta Subhash talks about breaking stereotypes and taking risks.

Kartik Aaryan opens up about how he deals with rumours about him floating in the media.

Watch the video for more.