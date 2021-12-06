I Regret Doing This Season of Bigg Boss: Jay & Mahi on His Journey in the Show

Jay Bhanushali was recently evicted from reality show Bigg Boss following a lot of talk about his performance as a competitor and how he might have fallen short. He left the house alongside Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian after being among the bottom-six contestants.

Now, out of the house, Jay is enjoying his vacation in Goa with wife Mahi Vij as he chats with The Quint about his time in the house. He talks about friendships, his state of mind in the house and a lot more.

