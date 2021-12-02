Bigg Boss 15: Karan Carries Shamita to Medical Room After Fight With Devoleena

The non-VIP contestants are participating in tasks to get back the prize money that the Bigg Boss 15 contestants had earlier sacrificed to get into the house.

As per the promo, Shamita can be seen speaking rudely to the VIP members. This irks Devoleena, who warns her not to be disrespectful. The duo engage in a war of words, after which Shamita tells Devoleena, "Where is your brain my darling, in your a**".

Shamita and Devoleena try to get into a physical fight, but are stopped by the housemates. Shamita ends up fainting, and Karan Kundrra takes her to the medical room.