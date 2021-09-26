IPS Officer Points Out Mistake in BTS Pic of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar Responds

An IPS Officer, RK Vij, replied to this tweet and wrote,"इंस्पेक्टर साहेब बैठे हैं (तन कर) और एस पी साहब खड़े, ऐसे नही होता है जनाब" which roughly translates to "The inspector is sitting and the SP is standing, it doesn't work this way, sir."

He referred to Ranveer Singh in the picture, sitting, while Devgn and Kumar are standing. Akshay Kumar, however, had a response to this too. He wrote, "जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it."

A translation of the reply reads, "Sir, this is a behind the scenes photo. We artists are like this, as soon as the camera turns on, protocol does too."