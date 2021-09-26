Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Gets a Christmas Release Date

Ranveer Singh's '83' to release on Christmas this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kabirkhankk)
Cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic and the story of India's 1983 World Cup win finally gets a release date. The film starring Ranveer Singh in Dev's character, directed by Kabir Khan is set to release on 25 December, Christmas this year.
Director Kabir Khan took to his Instagram account to make the announcement and wrote, "The team that took the entire world by storm! Experience the glorious victory of team 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."
It is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres. It also shows Deepika Padukone in a cameo playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romit Bhatia.
Ranveer Singh is also set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.
