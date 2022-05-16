'Vikram' Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi Promise High-Octane Action

Kamal Haasan in Vikram.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of the highly anticipated film Vikram released the trailer on Sunday and it gives a glimpse into the high-octane action sequences in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film boasts of a stellar cast with names like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.
The clip opens with a voiceover by Haasan explaining the concept of survival of the fittest in nature. After narrating that the jungle decides which animal lives to see a new day, he adds that he decides who survives in the real world.
The Vikram teaser which released earlier showed Haasan’s character stocking his house with weapons.
The film has been produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and also stars Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Kalidas Jayaram. The soundtrack is composed by Anirush Ravichander. It is scheduled to release on 3 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)