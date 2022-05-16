'Vikram' Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi Promise High-Octane Action

The makers of the highly anticipated film Vikram released the trailer on Sunday and it gives a glimpse into the high-octane action sequences in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film boasts of a stellar cast with names like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

The clip opens with a voiceover by Haasan explaining the concept of survival of the fittest in nature. After narrating that the jungle decides which animal lives to see a new day, he adds that he decides who survives in the real world.