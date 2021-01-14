'Master' Has a Terrific Start, Earns Rs 1.21 Crore at Chennai BO

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master seems to have had a great start at the box office. Master, which released on 13 January, is the first big Tamil film to have hit the screens ever since the coronavirus pandemic. Master released in theatres with 50 per cent occupancy across the country.
On its opening day, the film has managed to collect Rs 1.21 crore at the box office in Chennai. This is huge given that the cinema halls weren't evening operating with full capacity. Trade analyst Kaushik LM took to Twitter to share the news.
As per reports, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been receiving overwhelming reviews from the viewers in Telugu-speaking cities.
In Australia and New Zealand too, Master had an impressive start. In Australia, the film has grossed approximately Rs 1.4 core (AUD 265,00) on the first day.
While the audience is very happy with the movie, critics are divided. The Quint's Karthik Keramalu wrote, "The drama that unfolded before the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master is meatier than the almost three-hour-long Pongal nightmare. Whether it was the debate about allowing hundred percent occupancy in movie halls, or the despicable act that involved the leaking of the film’s scenes, Master does not live up to the social media hype it created".
