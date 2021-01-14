'Master' Has a Terrific Start, Earns Rs 1.21 Crore at Chennai BO

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master seems to have had a great start at the box office. Master, which released on 13 January, is the first big Tamil film to have hit the screens ever since the coronavirus pandemic. Master released in theatres with 50 per cent occupancy across the country.

On its opening day, the film has managed to collect Rs 1.21 crore at the box office in Chennai. This is huge given that the cinema halls weren't evening operating with full capacity. Trade analyst Kaushik LM took to Twitter to share the news.