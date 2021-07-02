Swara, Divya Starrer Sheer Qorma Wins Best Short Film, Qualifies for BAFTA

Sheer Qorma, starring Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta, and Shabana Azmi, has been awarded the Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Fest. The LGBTQIA+ drama has also qualified for the BAFTA this year.

The film narrates the story of love and acceptance. A queer woman, Sitara (Swara Bhaskar) and a non-binary person Saira (Divya Dutta) travel back to India to meet Saira's family, after years of separation. Shabana Azmi plays Saira's mother who doesn't accept their relationship, and the film goes on the explore this journey of acceptance and identity.