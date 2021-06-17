What Could Be Better?: Divya on Sheer Qorma's International Award

Divya opened up about her experience of working with director Faraz Ansari. She revealed that Ansari had written the character of 'Saira' with her in mind.

"He has a great aesthetic sense and has presented the film very beautifully--be it a mother-daughter relationship between Shabana Azmi ji and me, or the relationship between my partner Swara and me," she said to ETimes.

She added that working with Swara was easy due to the comfort the duo share with each other. Calling Swara a 'marvelous actor', she said, "She is full of life and a marvelous actor! We had some amazing scenes together and had a lot of fun doing them. I am glad it was her because she made me really comfortable. I did feel like it was our story."

Sheer Qorma is an Indian LGBTQIA+ themed short starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhaskar. The film revolves around a queer woman and a non-binary person's relationship and their journey for acceptance.