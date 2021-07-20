Was Denied Rs 500 Scholarship by I&B Ministry: Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty

Mumbai based filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film A Night of Knowing Nothing won her the prestigious Oeil d’Or for best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

Resul Pookutty, an Indian film sound designer, gained international acclaim for his sound design for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire. He won an Oscar for 'Best Sound Mixing' and a BAFTA award for the film.

Both of them had something in common—their experience with student protests and activism.