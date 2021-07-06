Cannes Film Festival 2021: Indian Filmmakers to Look Out For

Invisible Demons makes the Cannes debut for Rahul Jain. The 70-minute documentary charts the impact of climate change, global warming and pollution on the lives and health of millions of New Delhi residents. The documentary will premiere on 12 July in the Cinema for the Climate section.

A graduate of California Institute of the Arts, Rahul's first film was the critically-acclaimed feature Machines, that delved into the human consequences of industrialisation. According to a report by National Herald, Invisible Demons was researched and written within 100 days in 2018 and shot over 100 days through 2019.

The Indian filmmaker has a global backing too. Invisible Demons is executive produced and co-financed by Participant. It is produced by Toinen Katse and Ma.Ja.De. Film Produktions and supported by FFF-MDM-YLE-AVEK. The film’s producers are IikkaVehkalahti, who had collaborated with Rahul on Machines, and Heino Deckert.