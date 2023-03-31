North East Film Festival Controversy: Directors, Ministry, Organisers Weigh In

Armstrong Pame, the dynamic and young IAS officer from Manipur, now the Director Films at the Infromation and Broadcasting Ministry explained why there was such a hurry to organise the festival. "Most of us work in the government sector and March, being the end of the financial year, is an extremely busy month. Also, budget allocations had to be utilised by 31 March 2023. We had been planning the festival since January, but other things came up so we had to put this together in a hurry".

Speaking about the budget Pame said "For the North East Film Festival, we were allocated a budget of around one crore. It includes travel, accommodation, screening of films and the entire execution. Considering the constraints, I was quite happy with the participation - most of the panel discussions had great attendance.

But a filmmaker who won an award at the North East Film Festival, but didn't want to be named in this story, alleges that with this kind of a budget, the North East Film Festival could have been much better organised by Find Studioz & Sikkim Film Promotion Board; with proper coordination, better accommodation and conveyance facilities, and prize money for the winning films. Time was a constraint for the organisers, not the money.