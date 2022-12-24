XMas Cheer For The Festive Queer: 5 LGBTQ+ Christmas Films You Can Watch Today

Holidays are not the easiest to navigate for folks belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. Regressive family beliefs, heteronormative expectations and constant deadnaming/misgendering are few of the reasons why. Some queer people also end up being pushed back into the closet, in fear of severing relationships when they come out.

At times like these, sensitive media portrayals can be crucial. Queer holiday films centered around familial love and acceptance holds up the possibility of queer joy. Highlighting queer narratives within a framework as mainstream as Christmas is as rare as it is refreshing.

So whether you're spending Christmas alone, with a partner or amidst family and friends, here are 5 Queer films with boundless festive cheer: