New ‘Radhe Shyam’ Trailer Promises an Epic Love Story

'Radhe Shyam' marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together

On 23 October, south actor Prabhas turned a year older. On the special occasion, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled a teaser of the film. The one minute 16 seconds long teaser takes us through iconic love stories across generations. From the Shakespeare classic Romeo-Juliet to Laila-Majnu to Devdas-Parvati, until finally, Radhe Shyam. Take a look:

Will the love story of Radhe Shyam have an ending similar to the tragedies of the couples preceding them in the promo? Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. Sharing the promo on Twitter, Hegde wrote, "Come, witness the magic as they redefine love & rewrite history with their eternal love story!"

On Wednesday, Pooja Hegde had shared the first look of Prabhas from the film. In the poster, Prabhas is perched on a green car with his head looking down. She tweeted, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"

On 13 October, Prabhas had done the same by sharing Pooja's look from the film on Instagram. The caption read, "Wishing our Prerana a very happy birthday!"

Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The makers haven't announced a release date yet.