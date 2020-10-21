First Look of Prabhas as 'Vikramaditya' In 'Radhe Shyam' Poster

On Wednesday, Pooja Hegde shared the first look of Prabhas in upcoming film Radhe Shyam on Twitter.
In the poster, Prabhas is perched on a green car with his head looking down. She tweeted, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"

Prabhas' look comes ahead of his birthday on 23 October.
On 13 October, Prabhas had shared Pooja's look from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing our Prerana a very happy birthday!"
Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The makers haven't announced a release date yet.
