First Look of Prabhas as 'Vikramaditya' In 'Radhe Shyam' Poster | (Photo: Twitter)

On Wednesday, Pooja Hegde shared the first look of Prabhas in upcoming film Radhe Shyam on Twitter.

In the poster, Prabhas is perched on a green car with his head looking down. She tweeted, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"

Take a look: