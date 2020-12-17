Mahesh Babu Praises Adivi Sesh As First Poster of 'Major' Unveiled

The first poster of Major, a biopic on Major Sandip Unnikrishnan, was unveiled on Wednesday, 16 December. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major has actor Adivi Sesh play the role of the 26/11 hero. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in prominent roles.
Sharing the poster, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh . I’m sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!”
Major traces the journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG officer who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks on 27 November, 2008. Unnikrishnan was just 31 years old when he passed away.
On the death anniversary of Unnikrishnan earlier this year, the makers had unveiled the 'look test' image of Adivi Sesh along with a video wherein the actor spoke about his journey of shooting the film and paying a tribute to the martyr.
Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is scheduled to release in the summer of 2021.
