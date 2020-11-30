Adivi Sesh on How 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep’s Story Affected Him

Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming project Major is still in the process of filming. The actor tells The Quint that he has written the story and the screenplay for this one. This project has been very close to his heart for the past 12 years.

The film Major is a biopic on Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG officer who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks on 27 November, 2008. Unnikrishnan was just 31 years old when he passed away.

“I would always like to be known as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father, not as Unnikrishnan, a government servant. Sometimes I feel I have not done enough for him as a father. I should have guided him better and taught him the nuances of being selfish at times,” K Unnikrishnan had said in an interview.

Sandeep had led his team of commandos to the sixth floor of the hotel and successfully rescued 14 hostages. Sandeep’s father is still in touch with the last hostage his son had saved.

In the film, Adivi Sesh and his team try to capture this and more.