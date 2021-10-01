India’s First Environment Film Festival Returns, Jackie Shroff to be Ambassador

Calling the film fest a great initiative, Jackie Shroff said, "Let there be more such films from the whole globe, everyone is concerned about the environment, let us educate through films. And hence it’s important to wish luck and congratulate the team of ALT EFF for such a great initiative. It's a great medium of education for survival and sustainability.”

Founding member and festival director Kunal Khanna said, "Humans are in an existential crisis and it is as a result of how we are treating all other species and ecosystems apart from ourselves, we need a fundamental and systemic shift in the way we operate. Using film as its core medium, ALT EFF is a platform and a confluence that will nurture and inspire critical thinking to address the climate emergency we are in."