KBC 13: Jackie Shroff Recalls How Suniel Shetty Helped When His Father Was Ill

Amitabh Bachchan with Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty opened up about their bond and friendship during their guest appearance on the latest ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Jackie Shroff revealed how Suniel had helped him when his father Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff fell ill.
Jackie Shroff said, “Mere daddy ko jab penicillin ka reaction ho gaya tha jab chamadiya nikal jaati thi, toh ghar mein bahut log the aur sambhal nahi sakte the chhote kamre mein. Suniel ne apne ghar de diya tha. Bole ki papa ko yaha rakho. (When my father had a reaction to penicillin, there were a lot of people at home and we couldn’t manage that in a small room. Suniel gave us his home and said ‘Keep father here.’)”
“Toh Miramar jaha aap (Amitabh Bachchan) shooting kar rahe the, daddy ko waha rakha that maine. 10-15 din inke ghar Miramar mein, ye waha nahi rehte the, wo ghar khaali karke bole waha reh jao. Toh bahut bonding hai, (You were shooting at Miramar then and I kept my father there for 10-15 days. He didn’t live there, so he vacated the house and said we could stay there So, our bond is strong)” Shroff added.
In a pre-recorded video, Suniel Shetty revealed a ‘beautiful thought’ that Jackie had shared about wealth in an interview. “Bahut khoobsurat baat dada ne kahi thi, jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khasti thi, toh dada ko pata chal jaata tha ke maa khaas rahi hai. Aur jab ke bade ghar mein gaye (Jackie Shroff said something beautiful about how he could even hear when his mother coughed when they stayed in a small place. But when they moved to a big house) he didn’t know when his mother passed away.”
Both Jackie and Suniel also recalled anecdotes of meeting their idol, Amitabh Bachchan. Suniel recalled meeting Amitabh Bachchan when he was a kid and the latter gave Suniel his number. Jackie said that he was once staying at the same place as Amitabh but he was informed that Amitabh’s children wanted his autograph.
Jackie Shroff said, “Baby Shweta aur chotu Abhishek aapke boy ke saath aaya aur woh bola ki, ‘Ye Bachchan saab ke bacche hain, aapse autograph lene aaye hai’. Maine bola sir mujhe toh Bachchan saab ka autograph lena chahta tha aur unke bacche mere autograph lene aaye hai. (So, Shweta and Abhishek came to me with one of your men and he said, ‘They’re Amitabh Bachchan’s kids and they want your autograph. I said, ‘Sir, I wanted Bachchan sir’s autograph and his kids have come to take mine.)”
