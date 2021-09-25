KBC 13: Jackie Shroff Recalls How Suniel Shetty Helped When His Father Was Ill

“Toh Miramar jaha aap (Amitabh Bachchan) shooting kar rahe the, daddy ko waha rakha that maine. 10-15 din inke ghar Miramar mein, ye waha nahi rehte the, wo ghar khaali karke bole waha reh jao. Toh bahut bonding hai, (You were shooting at Miramar then and I kept my father there for 10-15 days. He didn’t live there, so he vacated the house and said we could stay there So, our bond is strong)” Shroff added.

In a pre-recorded video, Suniel Shetty revealed a ‘beautiful thought’ that Jackie had shared about wealth in an interview. “Bahut khoobsurat baat dada ne kahi thi, jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khasti thi, toh dada ko pata chal jaata tha ke maa khaas rahi hai. Aur jab ke bade ghar mein gaye (Jackie Shroff said something beautiful about how he could even hear when his mother coughed when they stayed in a small place. But when they moved to a big house) he didn’t know when his mother passed away.”