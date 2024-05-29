The Dalit Woman Who Played the Lead Role in an Award Winning Film at Cannes

Last week, in Cannes, Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, two Keralite actresses, along with their co-stars, danced their way to win the Grand Prix for their movie All We Imagine as Light. Keralites are euphoric.

However, many have forgotten that 25 years ago, a Keralite director had won the Caméra d'Or, the award for the best directorial debut, with a Keralite Dalit woman playing the lead role.

Lakshmi Raman played the lead role in debut director Murali Nair’s Marana Simhasanam. She also starred in Murali’s second film, which was also screened at Cannes in 2001. Born into a working-class Pariah (Dalit) family in central Kerala, Lakshmi worked as a labourer at the Idukki Dam construction.