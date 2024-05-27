From Kerala to Cannes: Why Kani Kusruti & Divya Prabha Deserve Global Spotlight

As Payal Kapadia-helmed All We Imagine as Light makes headlines globally, one could only revel at the sheer display of sisterhood and friendship in Indian cinema.

Thirty years after Shaji N Karun's Aham (1994) made it to Cannes, Payal's women-led film, which is majorly in Malayalam language, not only won a spot in the competition section of the prestigious film festival but also bagged the Grand Prix – the second-biggest accolade at Cannes.

Alongside Payal, Malayalam cinema also made history with its two crowning jewels, two exceptionally talented women striving hard to make a place for their talent in a misogynistic industry: Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha.

Payal's speech as she won the Grand Prix brought tears to the eyes of her entire team; but as a lover of Malayalam cinema, this author couldn't help but proudly look at Kani and Divya's overwhelmed faces in that moment of triumph.