Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Meet Anasuya Sengupta, the Indian Actor Who Had History at Cannes 2024

Meet Anasuya Sengupta, the Indian Actor Who Had History at Cannes 2024

Anasuya Sengupta stars in 'The Shameless' alongside Omara Shetty.
Pratikshya Mishra
Now Rolling
Published:

Anasuya Sengupta's movie The Shameless was in competition in the Un Certain Regard segment at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram / Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anasuya Sengupta's movie<em> The Shameless</em> was in competition in the Un Certain Regard segment at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, a Facebook friend texted actor Anasuya Sengupta to audition for his film The Shameless. While, at first, she wondered, “Why me?,” her audition impressed the filmmaker. 

The Shameless, directed by Konstantin Bojanov, would go on to compete in the Un Certain Regards category at Cannes. It would also become the film that Sengupta would win the Best Actress award for making her the first Indian actor to do so. 

But did you know that Sengupta first wanted to pursue a career in journalism? However, life turned out differently. She moved to Mumbai in 2013 and started working as a production designer on projects like Netflix’s Ray and Bose: Dead or Alive. 

Watch the video for more. 

Also ReadLesser-Known Facts About the Singer Diljit Dosanjh Plays in Amar Singh Chamkila

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT