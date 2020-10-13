Kerala State Film Awards: ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ Wins 3 Trophies

Winners for the 50th Kerala State Film Awards were declared on Tuesday, 13 October. The jury for the latest edition the Awards was headed by cinematographer Madhu Ambat.

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights

Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

