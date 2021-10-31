In Tears, Actor Harshika Poonacha Speaks of Times with 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar

Harshika Poonacha, Kannada actor, who has acted with 'power star' Puneeth Rajkumar asked, "Who isn't a fan of Puneeth Rajkumar?'

In an interview with The Quint, the actor narrated the times she spent with Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar was a warm and kind person who was equally good to all around him, on set and off, Poonacha said.

"He was a legendary actor from the Rajkumar family. But he never showed that. He was humble, nice and genuine," Poonacha told The Quint.