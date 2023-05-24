IIFA 2023 Date: Check Venue, Host, Tickets, Live Telecast, and Other Details

IIFA 2023 Date, Venue, Host, Tickets, Telecast, and Other Details.
(Photo Courtesy: auditionformdates.in)
The 23rd season of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is all set to be launched in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The IIFA awards will take place on 26th and 27th May and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.
The annual IIFA award show is produced by the Wizcraft International Entertainment Private Limited. It is held every year to honour the best actors, bollywood films, performers, directors, and other industry leaders.
Let us read about the IIFA 2023 Venue, Host, Tickets, Live Telecast, and Other Important Details Below.
The IIFA 2023 awards will take place on 26 and 27 May 2023.
The IIFA 2023 venue is Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The IIFA 2023 will be hosted by Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.
For booking the online tickets of IIFA 2023, please click here.
The exact live telecast details of IIFA telecast have not been yet revealed. However, it is likely that the awards will be live telecasted on Colors TV.
Famous Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan., Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh will perform in the upcoming IIFA 2023 awards.
