IIFA 2023 Date: Check Venue, Host, Tickets, Live Telecast, and Other Details

The 23rd season of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is all set to be launched in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The IIFA awards will take place on 26th and 27th May and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

The annual IIFA award show is produced by the Wizcraft International Entertainment Private Limited. It is held every year to honour the best actors, bollywood films, performers, directors, and other industry leaders.

Let us read about the IIFA 2023 Venue, Host, Tickets, Live Telecast, and Other Important Details Below.