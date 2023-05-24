Karan Johar to Unveil Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s First Look On His Birthday

The video looked at Johar's journey as a filmmaker through the years. It featured montages of iconic romantic scenes from his previous directorials like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Student of the Year, backed by his voice-over.

In the video, Johar says, "Love comes with its conflicts and challenges, but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world... and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day."

The video also featured a behind-the-scenes footage from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he says, "This love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani (love story), a story that celebrates love like never before, in all its beauty and grandeur. A story I have been waiting to share with you for so long. It’s finally ready. See you at the movies, where we celebrate family, love, and so much more."