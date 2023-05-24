Karan Johar to Unveil Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s First Look On His Birthday

Karan Johar with the cast of Rocky Aur Rani KRi Prem Kahaani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after a seven-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The upcoming romantic comedy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
On 24 May, Johar shared a special video on Instagram to announce that the first look of his next directorial will be unveiled on his birthday, on 25 May.
He captioned the post, "Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani (story) that has prem (love) written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow!"
Take a look the video here:
The video looked at Johar's journey as a filmmaker through the years. It featured montages of iconic romantic scenes from his previous directorials like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Student of the Year, backed by his voice-over.
In the video, Johar says, "Love comes with its conflicts and challenges, but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world... and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day."
The video also featured a behind-the-scenes footage from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he says, "This love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani (love story), a story that celebrates love like never before, in all its beauty and grandeur. A story I have been waiting to share with you for so long. It’s finally ready. See you at the movies, where we celebrate family, love, and so much more."
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.
The film will release in theatres on 28 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)