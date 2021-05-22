I Understand It: Arjun on Father Boney Kapoor's Second Marriage

In a recent interview with Film Companion, actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship, personal life, his outlook towards his career, and also talked about his relations with his father, Boney Kapoor.

The actor whose recent film, Sardar Ka Grandson just released on Netflix got candid about the time he stood with his father and step-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor while they mourned the loss of their mother, Sridevi in 2018.