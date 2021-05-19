Malaika, Janhvi, Maheep Praise Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson

Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories and shared a poster of the film featuring Arjun and Rakul. "We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now and this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too," she wrote.

The film released on 18 May, and soon after Arjun went and visited his grandmother. He shared a video on Instagram wherein she said that she found the film 'khubsoorat' (beautiful). In a note he'd shared earlier captioned 'For Family', he'd shared, "Whether it was a Ki & Ka which was for my mother or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films."