Weekend Watch: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' & Other Horror Shows

The Haunting of Bly Manor, which released on Netflix on 9 October this year, has caught everyone's fancy.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, which released on Netflix on 9 October this year, has caught everyone's fancy. A sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, this is a different story but equally fascinating as its predecessor. Spread over nine episodes, Bly Manor draws us into a quiet and eerie world full of dark secrets. The horror series has its fair share of jump scares and if you have enjoyed it here are a few other shows you might want to choose from to binge over the weekend.

The Haunting of Hill House

The American supernatural horror series, created and directed by Mike Flanagan and produced by Amblin Television and Paramount Television, is the first of The Haunting anthology series. The show is loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. Alternating between two timelines, the story follows five siblings whose paranormal experiences at the Hill House continue to haunt them in the present day. They have flashbacks depicting events leading up to the eventful night in 1992 when the family fled the mansion. The Haunting of Hill House is streaming on Netflix

Penny Dreadful

This British-American horror series is created by John Logan, who also acted as executive producer alongside Sam Mendes. The three-season series follows a Catholic clairvoyant Vanessa Ives (by Eva Green), retired colonial-African explorer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), and American sharpshooter Ethan Chandler (played by Josh Hartnett) in a supernatural mystery that brings them into contact and eventual conflict with a number of famous literary figures from 19thcentury Gothic fiction. This includes Victor Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, Henry Jekyll, and much of the cast of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Penny Dreadful is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Marianne

The French horror series is created and directed by Samuel Bodin, written by Bodin and Quoc Dang Tran and stars Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah and Tiphaine Daviot. The story revolves around a young novelist Emma who soon realises that the characters she has fleshed out in her horror stories also exist in the real world. The show will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. Marianne is streaming on Netflix

Kingdom

A poster of Kingdom.

The 2019 South Korean political period horror series is Netflix's first original Korean series. It premiered on 25 January, 2019. The series is adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods, which was authored by Kim Eun-hee and drawn by Yang Kyung-il. Set during Korea's Joseon period, three years after the Japanese invasions of Korea, the season recounts the story of Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), who chances upon a life-threatening political conspiracy while investigating the spread of a mysterious plague. He encounters strange incidents while trying to save his people. Kingdom is streaming on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

A still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The American supernatural horror television series is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. Spread across three seasons, the show is a dark coming-of-age story that marries horror and occult. In the reimagined story, Sabrina Spellman struggles to come to terms with the fact that she is a half-witch and half-mortal. All the while she has to stand against the evil forces that threaten her, including her aunts Hilda and Zelda. Sabrina is played to perfection by Kiernan Shipka of Mad Men fame. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix

