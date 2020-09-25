Weekend Watch: ‘Enola Holmes’ and 7 Other Detective Films

There's nothing quite like a classic whodunit to keep you engaged and constantly guessing ways to get to the bottom of the mystery. In case you've already watched Netflix's new release of the week, Enola Holmes, and are craving for similar movies, here's a list of the best detective films available on various OTT platforms.

1. Detective Byomkesh Bakshi (2015)

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi is based on the fictional detective of the same name created by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The story follows the titular character, played by Rajput, as he tries to find his friend's father, who has disappeared suddenly. As Byomkesh starts to find the missing pieces, he realises that there's a bigger conspiracy at play. Detective Byomkesh Bakshi is an engaging 2-hour watch. It also stars Neeraj Kabi and Anand Tiwari.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Murder On the Orient Express (2017)

Based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, Murder On the Orient Express stars Kenneth Branagh as the fictional Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The film follows Poirot as he solves a murder on the famous trans-European train after a passenger is mysteriously found stabbed, a dozen times, next morning. Murder On the Orient Express is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, Bobby Jasoos is directed by Samar Shaikh. The film follows the life of Bilqees "Bobby" Ahmed, a wannabe detective living in Hyderabad. Bobby spies on people and solves small neighbourhood cases. At home, she's trying to evade marriage proposals. All this goes on until the day she finally gets her big break that requires her to find two missing girls. Soon, Bobby finds herself in a series of complicated situations with unexpected answers waiting for her.

Bobby Jasoos is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

4. The Invisible Guest

A Spanish mystery film that has also been remade in Bollywood (Badla), The Invisible Guest is a taut whodunit. A Spanish businessman has been accused of murdering his lover. All signs point at him but he denies it. The situation forces his lawyer to double up as a detective in order to figure out a way to save her client is less than three hours. Will the time be enough to pin down the real culprit?

The Invisible Guest is streaming on Netflix.

5. Murder Mystery (2019)

A still from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Murder Mystery.

The Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-starrer is unlike your usual mystery films. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, Murder Mystery is a comedy mystery film that follows a couple, Nick and Audrey, as they set out for a little honeymoon-style trip to Europe. Interrupted by a brief unexpected acquaintance on an airplane, the couple get invited to join a billionaire's family party on a yacht. All goes south when someone on the yacht is discovered dead. Nick, who had previously lied about being a NYPD detective, is now forced to don that hat and attempt to find the killer.

Murder Mystery is streaming on Netflix.

6. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional character of the same name, this 2009 film stars Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr Watson. Set in the 19th century, Holmes and Watson are chasing their nemesis Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong), who is on a mission to kill many. As far as detective films are concerned, Sherlock Holmes is always a classic, especially this one. One of the better adaptations that brings the peculiar character to life, Sherlock Holmes is directed by Guy Ritchie and also stars Rachel McAdams.

Sherlock Holmes is streaming on Netflix.

7. Zodiac (2007)

Directed by David Fincher, Zodiac is based on a non-fiction book of the same name and follows a manhunt for a serial killer popularly known as the 'Zodiac Killer' that targeted the San Francisco Bay Area during 1960s and 1970s. The critically acclaimed film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. The story revolves around a cartoonist named Robert Graysmith who happens to decode a message by the Zodiac Killer and gets involved in the investigation.

Zodiac is streaming on Disney+ Hostar

8. Enola Holmes

Told in an energetic, old-school scrapbook-y manner, Enola Holmes is a mystery-cum-origin story of the titular character. Based on the six-part pastiche series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is an adaptation of the first book - Enola Holmes and the Case of the Missing Marquees. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (also the guy behind two personal favourites - Fleabag and Killing Eve), the film is just over two hours long and follows the incidents that lead to Enola Holmes establishing herself as a 16-year-old detective in 19th century London.

Enola Holmes is streaming on Netflix.