Weekend Watch: Queer Eye, Selling Sunset & Other Reality Shows

Some reality shows to binge for when you're in the mood. Quint Entertainment Posters of Queer Eye and Skulls & Roses. | (Photo: IMDB/Amazon) Hot on Web Some reality shows to binge for when you're in the mood.

Cringe or not, reality shows are a much-loved genre of their own. For some, a guilty pleasure, for others, a habit that just refuses to die.. Either way, there's something about watching other people's lives on screen that we, as humans, just love. With Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives dropping on Netflix on 27 November, we decided to curate a list of other reality shows that are crowd-favourites and could totally become a part of your watchlist for when you're done with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and craving more!

1. The Real Housewives Franchise

A very popular American reality show, The Real Housewives franchise is a reality show that follows the lives of many affluent housewives living in the USA. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta are three shows streaming on Netflix India. The first show of the franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County, premiered in 2006. Ever since, audiences love the drama that the show presents! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta are streaming on Netflix India.

2. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

If you love reality shows, it's impossible for you to have missed out on this one. Keeping Up With The Kardashians is about the Kardashian-Jenner family and everything that goes on in their lives. The show is a huge hit and one of the longest-running reality television shows in America. It's currently on its 16th season! Unfortunately, all 16 seasons aren't available to watch in India. You'll have to make do with just 4, for now. Keeping Up With The Kardashians is streaming on Netflix India.

3. Queer Eye

Unlike The Real Housewives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Queer Eye is devoid of drama and fighting. It's more wholesome and loving. Queer Eye follows a team of 5 queer professionals as they give fashion and life makeovers to people. The Fab Five comprises Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert; and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert. Queer Eye is available on Netflix India.

4. Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is an American reality show that follows real estate brokers as they try to sell high-end residential properties in Los Angeles. The series focusses on the agents as they try to balance their personal and professional lives. Selling Sunset has three seasons. Selling Sunset is available on Netflix India.

5. Skulls & Roses

If you're in the mood for something more desi, Skulls & Roses is a good cringe-watch. It is created by Raghu Ram and Raghav Lakshman, the creators of MTV Roadies and MTV SplitsVilla. Skulls & Roses has a similar vibe. It follows real-life couples as their relationships and love are put to test through various challenges. Skulls & Roses is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Top Chef