Weekend Watch: 'Parinda' & Other Gangster Films to Binge

With 'Mirzapur' season 2 coming out, we take a look at the best of gangster films over the years. Quint Entertainment Weekend Watch: 'Parinda' & Other Gangster Films to Binge | (Photo: Wikipedia Commons) Hot on Web With 'Mirzapur' season 2 coming out, we take a look at the best of gangster films over the years.

There's nothing quite as fascinating and engrossing as the gritty underworld of dons and goons and violence. A genre attempted by many, but audiences still don't get bored! With the release of Mirzapur 2, we take a look at some of the most critically acclaimed and entertaining gangster films you can stream online.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a two-part crime film that follows the lives of three crime families in Dhanbad. The film's ensemble cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The story spans across almost seven decades, from 1941 to 2009. Gangs of Wasseypur is streaming on Netflix.

2. Agneepath (1990)

Directed by Mukul Anand, Agneepath gave birth to the iconic caracter Vijay Deenanath Chavan, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi and Danny Denzongpa. The film follows the story of Bachchan's character Vijay as he takes on the underworld don, Kancha Cheena. Over the years, Agneepath has become a cult film that was also a milestone in Bachchan's career. In 2012, Agneepath was rebooted with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Both the Agneepath films are streaming on Netflix.

3. Apaharan (2005)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar in the lead, Apaharan follows the complex conflicting relationship shared by a father and son that eventually leads the latter, played by Ajay Devgn, into the underworld of Tabrez Alam, played by Nana Patekar. Alam is a powerful politician who also runs a kidnapping racket. The story is set in Bihar. It is directed by Prakash Jha. Apaharan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Parinda (1989)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda follows the story of two brothers, Kishan and Karan, played by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor respectively, caught on two different sides of a bloody gang war. Kishan works for underworld don Anna (Nana Patekar). Things go awry when Karan decides to take revenge from Anna for killing his friend. Parinda also stars Madhuri Dixit. Suresh Oberoi and Tom Alter in supporting roles. Parinda is streaming on Netflix.

5. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai! (2010)

Starring Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai! is loosely based on the lives of real-life underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. It is directed by Milan Luthria. The film begins with ACP Agnel Wilson (Randeep Hooda) as he narrates the story of how an underworld don, Shoaib Khan (Emraan Hashmi) came to power in 1970s Mumbai and played a central role in bombings in the city. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai! is streaming on Netflix.