Venkatesh, Priyamani Starrer Narappa Gets Amazon Prime Release Date

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 May but was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Written by Vetrimaaran, Narappa is directed by Srikanth Addala, and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and, Karthik Rathnam.

Talking about the film, producer Suresh Babu said in a statement, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew."