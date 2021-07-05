Alaya Furniturewalla to Star in Hindi Remake of Kannada Film 'U Turn'

The Hindi film will be directed by Arif Khan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

Sharing the same teaser on social media Ekta wrote, "After its blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey."

U Turn was originally released in Kannada by filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who filmed it simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu under the same title.

The Kannada version featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role, while the Tamil and Telugu versions, released in 2018, had Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the role of the protagonist.

U Turn follows the story of a motorist who dies in an accident after breaking the traffic rule at a flyover in Bangalore. The case is investigated by a journalist and two cops.