Alaya Furniturewalla to Star in Hindi Remake of Kannada Film 'U Turn'

Actor Alaya F to star in Hindi remake of U Turn.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alaya Furniturewalla has been brought on board for the Hindi remake of the 2016 Kannada hit U Turn. The remake will mark Alaya's second film after Jawaani Jaaneman. Announcing her new film on Instagram by sharing a teaser, Alaya wrote: "Sometimes in life, taking a shortcut is not the only way ahead. Think twice before you change the course of your journey and take a #UTurn!"
The Hindi film will be directed by Arif Khan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.
Sharing the same teaser on social media Ekta wrote, "After its blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey."
U Turn was originally released in Kannada by filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who filmed it simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu under the same title.
The Kannada version featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role, while the Tamil and Telugu versions, released in 2018, had Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the role of the protagonist.
U Turn follows the story of a motorist who dies in an accident after breaking the traffic rule at a flyover in Bangalore. The case is investigated by a journalist and two cops.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined