Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha's 'Family Man 2' Gets High Praise Online

The much-awaited season 2 of The Family Man has finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Raj & DK, the show stars Samantha Akkineni as the antagonist and features Manoj Bajpayee in a reprisal of his role as a secret agent and 'family man' Srikant Tiwari.
The Family Man 2 has been receiving high praise on social media. From acting to the plot, the audience has been appreciating everything about the show. Senior Journalist Kaveree Bamzai tweeted, "Outstanding #TheFamilyMan2 @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn handle the idea of one man's freedom fighter being another's terrorist with delicacy and care. @Samanthaprabhu2 as raji is dangerously driven and completely absorbed. @PrimeVideoIN it's worth the wait".
Film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, "Didn't expect to enjoy #TheFamilyManSeason2 as much as I did. Manoj Bajpayee is still the OG, Sharib Hashmi is as good as before. The action is kickass. And Samantha Akkinneni is da bomb".
Here are some more reactions:
Ahead of the release of The Family Man 2, Raj and DK shared a note on social media that read, "So the day is finally here... Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet."
