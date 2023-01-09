This Is How Besharam Rang Would Sound Like If It Was A Ghazal
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been on everyone's radars since the film's first song, Besharam Rang dropped. Even though the song courted countless controversies, it also garnered massive popularity. From dance covers by fans to various song renditions, Besharam Rang has been making headlines for quite some time now.
The newest contribution to that is musician Soumya Mukherjee's soulful spin on the track. The music composer took to Instagram to share his reimagination of the Pathaan track as a ghazal.
Since being uploaded around two weeks ago, the reel has garnered 26.5K views over a thousand likes. The musician also posted a full-length version of the cover on his YouTube channel, where the rendition has managed to acquire over 30K views.
Netizens cannot get enough of the now-viral song cover, with most claiming the ghazal version to be better than the original track. Commenting under the reel, one Instagram user wrote, "I really wished the original song was ghazal..."
There has been outpour of love and support for the musician and his incredible rendition. Check how others reacted here:
