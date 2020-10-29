'The White Tiger' Teaser: A Saga of India's Ugly Class Divide

The teaser of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer The White Tiger has dropped, and it gives us a glimpse of India's ugly class struggle. Premiering on Netflix, the film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.
Take a look at the teaser:
The clip opens with Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), narrating his plight as a house help to Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra), a couple who have just returned from America. Society has 'trained' Balram to become a loyal 'servant', so he tries to make himself indispensable. However after a night of betrayal, Balram realises the lengths Ashok will go to trap him in order to save himself and his family. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against an unequal system and decides to carve his own niche.
Sharing the first look posters of The White Tiger on social media some time back Priyanka Chopra had written, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival.
Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can.
The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you".
The White Tiger marks Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first film together. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani.
