The Film is Powerful: Priyanka Shares 'The White Tiger' First Look

The White Tiger is adapted from a book by Aravind Adiga of the same name.

Priyanka Chopra in a still from The White Tiger.
The first look of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger is out. The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.

Sharing the first-look posters on Instagram Priyanka wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.
This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival.
Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can.
The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you".

Priyanka also spoke about her character, Pinky Madam. "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy", she wrote along with a few stills of her from the film.

The White Tiger marks Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first film together. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

