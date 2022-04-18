Thar Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Clash in Nail-Biting Thriller

Anil Kapoor plays a cop, who investigates a gruesome murder. He is seen saying how there is more to the murder than meets the eye. During his investigation, he chances upon Harsh Varrdhan, who deals in antiques. Who’s responsible for the series of deaths that has rocked the region? Every character is harbouring some secrets.

Previously, Anil had said that Thar was pitched to him by his son. “Harsh Varrdhan has a very unique approach and his choice of films are also distinct. The film was brought to me by Harsh and he was very passionate about the project. He played an integral part in this film coming together.”

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film releases on Netflix on 6 May.