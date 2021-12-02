'Tabbar' Director Ajitpal Singh on Fighting Cancer, Being Labelled a 'Terrorist'

The director of Tabbar, Ajitpal Singh opens up about his battle with cancer just a few days before he began shooting for the series. Singh also talks about his growing years, his influences, and being targeted as a Sikh after the 1984 riots. The filmmaker was mentioned in the prestigious Sight and Sound magazine this year after his debut feature Fire in the Mountains premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. More recently, Singh met up with his favourite actor Sunny Deol and describes the experience of finally coming face to face with a childhood star he admire. All that and more in the video.

This is Part 2 of Ajitpal Singh's Meet the Maker video. You can watch Part 1 of the video here.