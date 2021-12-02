Pavan Malhotra's Dance Was Improvised: Ajitpal Singh On the Making of 'Tabbar'

Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak and Ranvir Shorey-starrer Tabbar on Sony LIV is easily one of the best Indian shows of 2021. Apart from rave reviews, the taut crime thriller has also been tagged as a desi Breaking Bad. Here's what filmmaker Ajitpal Singh who directed the series had to say about the making of Tabbar. From the idea of making the story more than just a crime thriller, to casting talents like Malhotra, Pathak, Shorey and shooting in real locations in Punjab, Singh takes us through the journey of creating the world of Tabbar in this candid chat.

This is Part 1 of Ajitpal Singh's Meet the Maker video. You can watch Part 2 of the video here.