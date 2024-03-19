'Stree 2' to 'Ikkis': Amazon Primi Video Unveils 2024 India Slate

Shoojit Sircar's next film is a heartwarming story about a father and daughter who navigate life's surprises. Directed by Sircar, the film explores the value of life's fleeting moments and the bond they share. The story is a celebration of life in its everyday chaos, with Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani playing key roles. The film is produced by Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd and Kino Works LLP, with Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar as producers.